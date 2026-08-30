‘Corporate life feels like endless exams’: Bengaluru woman shares her ‘everyday struggle’ with work anxiety

A Bengaluru woman’s candid take on the anxiety of navigating corporate life has struck a chord online after she compared her everyday work routine to constantly preparing for school examinations. From worrying about unfinished tasks to spending weekends thinking about pending work, her experience has resonated with several social media users.

A Bengaluru woman opened up about everyday work anxiety. (Instagram/the_miss_gupta)

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(Also read: ‘Good work is appreciated with more work’: Man warns employees about workplace ‘trap’)

‘I feel like I’m in school’

The woman, identified as Charu Gupta, shared the video on Instagram, describing how even after three years of working, she still feels as though she is trying to “pass” one examination after another.

"It’s been three years since I’ve been working at a job, but even today I feel like I’m in school and my exams are going on. It’s like: just let me pass today somehow, let today just get over at the office somehow, and I’ll be better prepared for tomorrow’s exam," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta went on to compare unfinished office tasks to school assignments and homework that continue to occupy her mind even after working hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta went on to compare unfinished office tasks to school assignments and homework that continue to occupy her mind even after working hours. {{/usCountry}}

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"So after going home, just like having to do assignments or homework, I have so much pending work that I'm supposed to do—but I won't do it. Today is Saturday. Now I won’t make any plans because I have a lot of work to do, but I won’t do that work either," she continued.

She explained that instead of either completing the work or enjoying her weekend, she often finds herself caught in a cycle of anxiety and procrastination.

"I will just be anxious and I’ll panic all the time until Sunday night arrives. And when I have no other option left, only then will I open it, finish just the most urgent things, and shut it down. And I'll just pray, 'God, please just help me pass tomorrow as well somehow.' Why am I like this?" Gupta added.

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The clip was shared with a simple caption that read, "Everyday struggle".

Watch the clip here:

Internet finds it relatable

The video drew reactions from users who said Gupta’s description closely reflected their own experience of corporate life and weekend anxiety.

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“This is so relatable,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Corporate life really feels like endless exams.” A third person pointed to the familiar feeling of worrying about Monday before the weekend has even ended, writing, “Sunday anxiety is too real.” Another user summed up the relatability of the video with the comment, “Why is this literally my life?”

(Also read: Woman opens up about the ‘6 to 10 shift’ after office hours: ‘When will I take out time for myself?’)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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