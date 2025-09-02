‘Corporate majdoor’: Mini truck transports office-goers in waterlogged Gurgaon

A video showing officer-goers' woes in waterlogged Gurgaon has surfaced on social media. It captures people commuting on a mini truck to reach their destination. A mini truck transporting people amid heavy waterlogging in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@g.rohit71)

Shared on Instagram, the video is captioned, “Not all heroes wear capes; some drive Porters.” The video opens to show a mini truck navigating a waterlogged road. The clip also captures a glimpse from inside the vehicle, showing people supporting themselves by placing their hands on the roof liner.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Corporate majdoor.” Another added, “This is sad. What we have to go through in Gurugram is just sad. The government seems least bothered, and the people have just accepted the fact that Gurugram can NEVER be fixed. Stay safe, everyone!”

A third remarked, “This is inhumane. It should be reported right away. Sue your boss!” A fourth wrote, “This is what you get after paying lakhs in taxes.”

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall until Monday evening, causing massive traffic jams and waterlogging throughout the city.

DDMA advisory:

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory to corporates. “In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025.”

City’s deputy commissioner (DC) also tweeted about the situation, informing about the work-from-home advisory. "The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution in view of the weather conditions, avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, and follow the administration's guidelines," the Gurugram DC wrote on X.