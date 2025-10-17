‘Corporate majdur ki thakan nikal gayi’: Employee’s witty hotel review on escaping office politics goes viral

Planning a trip usually means checking destinations, comparing deals, and reading reviews — but one particular review has caught the internet’s attention for an entirely unexpected reason. Written by a corporate employee, this five-star hotel review went viral not for the hotel itself, but for the hilarious and heartfelt way it was written. A corporate employee’s five-star hotel review amused the internet with its mix of sincerity, corporate frustration and funny grammar errors.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Originally posted on a travel website and later shared on X by a user named Asmita, the post came with the caption, “Was looking for a hotel and came across this gem of a review (bro’s typoss).”

The viral review

The enthusiastic guest began his review with, “Very nice property, spent a super relaxing weekend here away from my cheap manager.” He continued, “Infinity pool mein dubki lagate hi meri 4 saal ki corporate majduri ki thakaan nikal gayi (The moment I dipped in the infinity pool, four years of corporate tiredness just washed away).”

In a part that resonated deeply with many readers, he wrote, “Best part was that the sweet (suite) was so comfortable I slept for straight 10 hrs! Na toh maid ne pankha band kiya, na mera blanket hataya (Neither did the maid turn off the fan nor remove my blanket). It was heaven.”

He added that the stay gave him a much-needed break from office drama, noting, “Office politics se door yahan pe itna peaceful lag raha tha (It felt so peaceful being away from office politics).”

Praising the hotel’s food, he wrote, “Also food was 10/10! Boba tea toh best thi (The Boba tea was the best).” In his conclusion, he admitted, “Meri peanuts jitni salary pe mai itna kharcha toh nahi kar pata, par Goibibo pe gocash collect hogaye toh maine ye fancy cheeje dekhli (I couldn’t have afforded this on my tiny salary, but thanks to Goibibo GoCash, I managed this fancy trip).” He wrapped it up with, “100% recommend this place agar kisiko ‘teams’ view ki jagah ek mast sunset view chaiye (100% recommend this place if someone wants a nice sunset view instead of a Teams meeting view).”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with laughter

The comments section erupted with laughter as users poured in their funny and relatable reactions. One person wrote, “Office politics se door... direct dil pe lagi ye line.” Another joked, “Me reading this review while my manager is looking at me.” Someone else commented, “Maza aa gaya padhke bhai crazy,” while another added, “How reviews should be!!” A user quipped, “Everything is temporary but maid ka panka band krna is permanent,” and another said, “This review has more plot twists than a Netflix thriller.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)