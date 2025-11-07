Couple caught in the act while speeding at 90mph on Germany’s Autobahn, narrowly avoids massive pile-up

A couple in Germany has been arrested after being caught in the act while speeding at 90mph (around 145km/h), almost causing a massive pile-up on Germany's famed autobahn. The couple, aged 37 and 33, were seen swerving dangerously across lanes.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the Daily Express US, the couple, aged 37 and 33, were seen swerving dangerously across lanes on Monday as they drove towards Dortmund.

Eyewitness alerts police immediately:

An eyewitness driving past noticed what was happening inside the car and immediately called the police.

The caller claimed the male driver and his female passenger were engaged in sexual activity while the car was still moving at high speed.

According to local news reports, the car suddenly turned so hard to the right that a lorry had to move onto the side of the road to stop a crash.

Police later found the car at a petrol station near Münster and arrested the couple. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving and putting other road users at risk.

Authorities warn against reckless speed:

Germany’s Autobahn, one of the world’s most iconic highway systems, is renowned for its long, open stretches that have no set speed limits.

However, about 30% of the roads do have restrictions, and around 9% use traffic systems to help keep vehicles moving smoothly in busy areas. Authorities regularly remind drivers that even in sections without limits, safe and focused driving is still required.

In a separate incident earlier this year, a driver was caught racing down another Autobahn near Berlin at 200mph (over 320km/h). The motorist was fined €900 (around INR 92,160), banned from driving for three months, and had two points added to their licence.