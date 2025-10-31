Stuck in UAE traffic, man says his uncle’s flight to Pakistan landed before he got home

Traffic chaos in the UAE is no joke, and one man proved it in the most hilarious way possible. After dropping his uncle at the airport, he got caught in heavy traffic for so long that his uncle’s flight to Pakistan landed before he even made it home. Caught in traffic, the man joked that his uncle’s plane had landed in Pakistan.(@zararazeemcheema/Instagram)

In a video shared on Instagram, Zarar Cheema is seen sitting in his car, barely moving through the traffic.

"Dropped my uncle at the airport, he reached Pakistan. I didn't even reach Sharjah," the caption of the post reads.

The relatable video struck a chord with thousands of viewers who know all too well how unpredictable UAE traffic can be.

Flights from Sharjah to Pakistan usually take around two and a half to three hours. It’s about 2 hours and 30 minutes to Karachi, roughly 2 hours and 45 minutes to Lahore, and around 3 hours to Islamabad.

Check out the video here:

Whether it’s Sheikh Zayed Road, E311, Hessa Street, or that one signal that refuses to change, we’ve all been there, stuck in traffic, wondering why we left home, while Google Maps keeps extending the ETA.

The video was shared on October 27, 2025, and has since gained 21,000 views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the video, calling it “too real” and “peak UAE traffic.” Many shared similar experiences, joking that flights were now quicker than getting across town.

One of the users commented, “Every day I spend 4 hours in traffic and stand for 10 hours at work. Honestly, I’m exhausted.”

A second user commented, “You should also take a flight from Dubai to Sharjah, you may also reach before your uncle.”

A third user commented, “In the near future, people from Pakistan can leave home morning around 7 am and reach the office in UAE by 9 am.”

“You should go with him, Pakistan has dinner, then take a flight back to Sharjah,” another user commented.

While many users laughed at the video, others expressed their concerns about the growing traffic problem in the UAE.