Couple finds cryptic warning on note hidden inside new home: 'I suddenly let out a cry'

A couple discovered a chilling message inside their newly bought house, warning them about what was inside the home. According to Newsweek, Anita Rainier and her husband bought a new house outside of Seattle, Washington, a few months ago. The couple shared pictures of the note on Reddit, seeking help to solve the mystery.(Reddit/issaquahhighlands)

Planning to renovate their new home, the couple were in the kitchen chatting about repairs when her husband spotted something unusual peeking through a cabinet.

“My husband and I were just chatting in the kitchen, deciding how we should set up one particular display cabinet. I got down at an angle and suddenly let out a cry of ‘What is that?’ It was this really well-hidden bit of paper tightly tucked into the top of the cabinet, totally out of sight unless you got all the way down like I was, looking up,” she told Newsweek.

Eerie message on note

The note was folded up and contained two different messages.

The first—and most ominous—read: “Don’t look under the floor.”

Terrified, the couple turned over the note and found, on the other side, a series of random numbers: “29065300489382”

As their fear subsided, the couple claimed they were excited about deciphering the hidden message behind the note.

“It was both hilarious and kind of exciting to think there might be some hidden mystery here,” she said, referring to the random number on the back.

They turned to the internet to seek answers but were unable to find the meaning behind the random number.

Mysterious number

“We divided it by our unit number, ZIP code, year the building was built, etc., to see if we could get a whole number or phone number or something. No luck!” Rainier said.

Eventually, they decided to seek help. The couple reached out to the ever-curious Reddit community with a post, asking for help solving this bizarre mystery.

Many guesses quickly cropped up: a library card number, the name of a book, coordinates, or a safety deposit box.

However, the couple stated that they tried all the suggestions, yet the mystery behind the numbers remains unsolved.

The post also sparked humorous reactions, as many claimed the previous owners were probably pranking the couple and it was just a joke gift left behind.

As of now, the couple has said they do not plan to tear up the floor to look beneath it, and the cryptic message remains unsolved.