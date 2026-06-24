Rude couple mistakes 26-year-old Bengaluru flat owner for blue-collar worker due to ‘clothes, complexion’

A homebuyer in Bengaluru has sparked a massive online discussion on colourism and classism after detailing a frustrating encounter with potential tenants. The house owner said he listed his newly purchased apartment for rent and scheduled weekend viewings while dressed in casual, everyday attire. However, he alleged that the visiting couple openly mistook him for a maintenance worker due to his young age, darker complexion, and ordinary clothing. Infuriated by their implicit biases and repeated disbelief upon learning his true identity, he quoted an inflated rental price to quietly turn them away.

The Bengaluru homeowner’s post has prompted a range of remarks. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“26M here. I bought a flat in Bengaluru and since I'm not planning to move into it anytime soon, I listed it for rent. Because of work, I only show the flat on weekends. I usually give people time slots and most viewings are pretty straightforward. Then came this one couple,” the Reddit user wrote.

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He alleged that the couple made up their minds about him within minutes. “For context, I was wearing black jeans and a checked shirt. Nothing fancy, nothing shabby. Just normal clothes. I also have a darker complexion. The way they spoke to me made it pretty obvious they thought I was some worker at the property—maybe doing painting, repairs, or maintenance.”

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{{^usCountry}} After some time, the 26-year-old revealed that he was the owner. He recalled, “The look on their faces was priceless. The husband looked at the wife. The wife looked at me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After some time, the 26-year-old revealed that he was the owner. He recalled, “The look on their faces was priceless. The husband looked at the wife. The wife looked at me.” {{/usCountry}}

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What followed was the couple asking multiple times if he was indeed the owner of the flat.

“What irritated me wasn't that they got it wrong. It was how confident they were about it. The assumption seemed to be that if you're young, have a darker complexion, and are dressed like a normal person, there's no way you could own the place.”

The owner shared that their reaction might have been different if he had shown up in a luxury car and wearing expensive attire.

“Same person. Same flat. Different packaging. Anyway, I'd already decided they weren't going to be my tenants. I quoted a rent that was higher than what I normally ask. Their interest disappeared pretty quickly after that. So in a way, everyone got what they wanted.”

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The man shared how this interaction may have reminded the couple of the age-old saying, “appearances can be deceiving”.

What did social media say?

The post quickly gained traction, igniting an intense debate in the comments section regarding unconscious bias and corporate dress codes. While many users validated his frustration, others questioned his handling of the situation.

An individual asked, “Shallow of them or anybody who assumes things like this. (Did you use AI to write it up? Just asking, no harm intended).” The OP replied, “Yes, I am not so good with my words.”

Another posted, “Well, I'm on the other side of the fence here. Can't blame those guys fully. They were being pretty honest. A lot of people get confused when things don't add up. One has gotta look the part. You hardly see any big business owner meeting a VC or attending any major meeting in a t-shirt, cargoes, and Kolhapuris, just because it's their style. You're probably more concerned and less confident about your looks and complexion than anyone else cares to be. You're coming off as a more arrogant and petty person who has come to show off to the public about how you 'taught someone a lesson’. Be humble!”

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A third expressed, “They didn’t say it straight to your face, so you should’ve taught them how to do it. Should’ve told them this flat is out of your budget, so I’d suggest looking for other options.”

A fourth wrote, “You're no different. You too judged them by their one mistake and didn't give them a chance by quoting higher than usual.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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