Couple quit 35 LPA tech jobs for content creation, earned over 1 crore in just one year

A couple that quit their tech jobs in 2023 to focus on content creation has now opened up about how the decision affected their finances. Muskaan Mittal and Aashish Gupta shared an Instagram video yesterday where they compared how much they earned as techies versus how much they make as content creators.

From techies to influencers

Muskaan and Aashish quit their tech jobs to become full-time content creators. (Instagram/@muskaan_aashish)

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The couple’s foray into content creation began when they documented their trip to Vietnam online and their video received over 20,000 views. Today, their content focuses primarily on travel, but they also post about relationships, health etc.

“We have been content creators for the last 3 years and have received thousands of DMs on how we afford this lifestyle, so here is everything we've learned,” the two said in their Instagram video yesterday.

“Before content, we both worked in tech. I was a Data Analyst, and my in-hand salary was ₹12 lakhs per year,” Aashish revealed.

Muskaan added that she used to be a software developer with a salary of ₹23 lakh.

(Also read:₹40 lakh: 'I focused on...'"> Indian content creator in US shares 2025 earnings, reveals total of about ₹40 lakh: 'I focused on...')

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{{^usCountry}} Their foray into content creation began in May 2023. “We started making content in May 2023 and got our first paid collaboration in October for ₹15,000. We were still doing this part-time, and we ended up making ₹6.5 lakhs that year,” the couple explained. Income progression over 3 years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their foray into content creation began in May 2023. “We started making content in May 2023 and got our first paid collaboration in October for ₹15,000. We were still doing this part-time, and we ended up making ₹6.5 lakhs that year,” the couple explained. Income progression over 3 years {{/usCountry}}

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In 2024, Muskaan and Aashish quit their jobs to focus on content creation. That was also the year they actually started making good money through it and hosted a group trip, which is another source of income for them.

In their video, the couple revealed that they earned ₹45 lakh in 2024 — which is more than the combined income of ₹35 lakh they were making as tech professionals.

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“In Year 2, we signed up with an agency, and money actually started flowing in. We also started earning through affiliates and hosted our first-ever group trip. That year, we made around ₹45.3 lakhs,” said Muskaan.

The following year proved to be their biggest success. In 2025, they managed to earn over ₹1 crore through content creation, affiliate marketing, brand deals and more.

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“Year 3 was our biggest yet. We left the agency because we felt undervalued there. We talked to other creators and built platform monetization on YouTube and Facebook. We sold our first digital product, kept on doing affiliates, and also did one group trip. That year, we made ₹1.09 crore,” Aashish claimed.

This year, they made over ₹21 lakh in four months. “And this is for the first four months, because full disclosure, this is a seasonal industry. We have earned ₹21.6 lakhs,” said Muskaan. They clarified that these figures do not include expenses.

(Also read:₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator"> ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator)

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