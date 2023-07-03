Couple recreates Rimjhim Gire Saawan in rain. ‘Justifiably going viral’, says Anand Mahindra

Rimjhim Gire Saawan has been a favourite for many since its release decades ago. Originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, it is a song that beautifully captures the romantic essence of rain. The song has recently taken over social media and all thanks to a video of a couple that is going viral. The clip shows the couple recreating the song scene-by-scene and at the same locations where it was recorded. The video has left many impressed, including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The image shows an elderly couple recreating Rimjhim Gire Saawan. (Screngrab)

“This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!” the business tycoon wrote as he reshared the video on Twitter.

The video opens to show an elderly couple wearing similar attires as worn by Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee in the song from the 1979 film Manzil. As the video progresses, they are seen recreating each scene of the song. And, it is beautiful to watch.

Take a look at the recreated video of Rimjhim Gire Saawan:

Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Women Rehana Rayaz Chisti reacted to the video. “Thank you so much @anandmahindra ji for sharing this video. Show must go on and age is not a barrier,” she wrote. Several others shared similar comments while reacting to the video.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to the video of the couple recreating Rimjhim Gire Saawan:

“Truly amazing, this is going viral worldwide,” posted a Twitter user. “They’re in such great shape both mentally and physically so they’re able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple!” joined another. “Ohh!!! So nice. I want to do that too,” added a third. “Age is just a number. Keep your inner child alive. Love it. Thank you for sharing. Have a great Sunday!!!” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on July 2. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has received several likes.