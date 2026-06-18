Couple says Canada offered better work-life balance than India - despite late nights

A video by digital creator Sneha Khilwani comparing corporate life in Canada and India has gone viral. After relocating back home, Sneha and her husband revealed that India’s work culture demands much longer hours. They noted that Indian companies expect employees to be constantly connected and available. Despite finding the local corporate ecosystem far more exhausting and intense than Canada's, the couple emphasised that they do not regret their relocation.

The couple who came back to India from Canada. (Instagram/@snehafamilytales)

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The video featuring Sneha and her husband opens with a text that reads, “Return to India from Canada.” As the video continues, Sneha says, “Since the time we have returned back to India from Canada, one question comes up the most is how is work-life balance in India.”

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She explained, “Let me share a little background of our work-life in Canada. We were both working full time. Before Covid it was work from the office and after that work from home, till the time we left Canada. And, it was the usual 9-5 jobs. Along with our jobs from home we managed cooking, household chores, kids pick up and drop off, everything.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Was it easy?” she continued, then her husband responded, “Not at all.” Sneha then added, “We were actually working late nights to finish the pending work but for some reason our work-life and our family time was in our control in Canada and we used to manage to get family time together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Was it easy?” she continued, then her husband responded, “Not at all.” Sneha then added, “We were actually working late nights to finish the pending work but for some reason our work-life and our family time was in our control in Canada and we used to manage to get family time together.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her husband took the conversation forward and continued, “Now tell me how it is different in India.” Sneha responded, “To be fair I am not working full time yet. He is doing a regular 9-5 job and work-life balance is much lower than what I expected.” She then asked her husband to describe his usually work day

He explained, “I leave home at 8:15 am and come back around 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, so nearly 12 hours including commuting.” Sneha further added that even on the days her husband works from home, it is not a relaxed experience.

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Talking about the differences in the work-life balance in both countries, the couple continued, “From what I have seen the work culture is totally different. You are always expected to be available, responsive, constantly connected. But this can differ depending upon the industry you are in. But, this is what I have experienced so far.”

The couple, however, explained that this work pressure didn’t surprise them, as they had expected this change. They went on to share a piece of advice for those thinking of relocating to India, adding that the work-life balance back home would be very different from that in a country like the US, the UK, or Canada.

Do they regret moving back to India?

The couple asked the people not to be worried but to be prepared. “Just set realistic expectations, so that there are fewer surprises later.” Sneha and her husband added that, though the work-life balance is very different from that in Canada, they don’t regret moving back to India.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sneha Khilwani. This report will be updated when they respond.)

In a separate Instagram post, Sneha shared why she and her husband chose to keep their Canadian citizenship despite moving back to India.

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She wrote, “We moved back to India with our hearts… but kept our Canadian citizenship! Not because we’re unsure about India. Not because Canada was ‘better.’ And definitely not because this move was impulsive. Sometimes being parents means making emotional decisions with practical thinking too. Canada gave us 10 beautiful years, our kids, memories, friendships, growth, and a life we’ll always be grateful for. India gave us something our hearts deeply wanted…family, belonging, and home. Keeping our citizenship is simply our way of keeping doors open for whatever life brings in the future, especially for our children. You may agree or disagree, and that’s okay. We’re just sharing our perspective with honesty and respect.”