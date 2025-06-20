Couple seen in intimate act through Jaipur 5-star hotel window, causing traffic chaos outside

A video shot from a public road outside a five-star hotel in Jaipur has gone viral, sparking concerns about privacy violations and voyeurism. Passersby allegedly noticed the couple from the road and began recording. (Representational image generated by AI)

The footage, captured from a flyover near the Holiday Inn hotel in the 22 Godown area, shows a couple in an intimate moment inside their hotel room, visibly through large uncovered windows.

According to multiple media reports, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday, June 17. Passersby allegedly noticed the couple from the road and began recording, with one video later circulating widely on social media platforms.

In the background of the video, some onlookers can be heard shouting and using offensive language. The situation drew a crowd and caused a traffic jam in front of the hotel.

The viral nature of the video and the manner in which it was recorded have raised serious questions about privacy, public decency, and the legality of filming people through private property without consent.

While the couple’s identity remains unknown, users on social media have pointed out that regardless of who they are, whether a married couple or not, filming them without permission constitutes a violation of privacy and may be punishable under Indian cyber and privacy laws.

How did X users react?

One X user wrote, “At this rate, someone could peek into a corner of someone’s home, record it, and make it viral. This is a crime, not content.” Another noted, “The attempt to weigh this on moral grounds rather than legal ones is deeply flawed. Privacy is not conditional.”

Some users also questioned the hotel’s room design. “Why was the bed placed right next to a large window without any curtain? That’s a lapse in guest privacy,” one comment read.

There has been no official response yet from the hotel or local police. HT.com has reached out to the hotel for a statement and will update the story when a response is received.

