Sydney transport urges tall commuters to mind their armpits: ‘This should be printed inside every train’

In a light-hearted yet relatable public service message, Transport for NSW has addressed a common but awkward issue on public transport: tall passengers and their often intrusive armpits. The New South Wales government transport agency posted a humorous note on Facebook.(Facebook)

The New South Wales government transport agency posted a humorous note on Facebook just two days ahead of National Armpit Day (June 21), urging taller travellers to be mindful of fellow commuters' personal space.

“If you're a tall traveller, please be aware that shorter passengers might be at perfect... 'pit height’,” the post read. “Whether you're minty fresh or not, it's always good to check your surroundings to make sure you or your pits aren't intruding on someone else's space.”

Take a look at the post:

If you’re a tall traveller, please be aware that shorter passengers might be at perfect… ‘pit height’ 😵‍💫 Whether... Posted by Transport for NSW on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The post quickly sparked a flurry of amused reactions, with users chiming in with jokes and personal anecdotes. “This should be printed inside every train,” one user commented. Another added, “Every short person’s nightmare during peak hour.”

Not missing a beat, Transport for NSW kept the tone going with witty comebacks in the comment section, engaging users in what became an unexpectedly lively thread on train etiquette.

A user wrote, “This takes ‘pit stop’ to a whole new level.”

On Instagram, the agency followed up with a reel captioned, “When you're vibing and someone decides it's the perfect time to stretch their arms out,” tapping into the shared discomfort of packed trains and raised arms.

A user commented, “Tall people are the least of your worries on Sydney trains”

