Trio dines and dashes on $200 bill at Chicago restaurant; owners reject payment and file police report instead

A Chicago restaurant is speaking out after a group of three individuals dined and dashed, leaving behind a $200 tab for shrimp and lobster and a trail of disappointment. The incident, which occurred at Phlavz, a Black-owned restaurant on the city’s South Side, has stirred both local outrage and an online debate about dine-and-dash prevention. The act was caught on CCTV(X/@CollinRugg)

The act was caught on CCTV, showing the three suspects laughing as they quickly exited the restaurant without paying. “It's actually disappointing, very disappointing to see that from the community we actually serve," said co-owner Andrew Bonsu.

Phlavz co-owner Phil Simpson added that the act had direct human consequences. “The young lady that was serving that table, she's got kids at home," he said, highlighting the personal impact on staff members who rely on tips and fair service.

Although the restaurant was able to identify the individuals involved, the owners declined to accept payment after the fact. Instead, they opted to “do it the right way,” filing a police report for theft to hold the individuals accountable.

According to the Illinois Restaurant Association, dine-and-dash incidents have increased in Chicago since the pandemic, putting added strain on an industry already grappling with inflation, staffing shortages, and safety concerns.

The CCTV footage has since circulated online, where it has sparked widespread condemnation. Commenters expressed both anger and frustration, not only at the suspects but also at the growing trend of restaurant theft.

Take a look at the video:

“I still don’t understand why some restaurants don’t make people pay upfront when they order. Problem solved,” one user wrote. Another echoed the sentiment: “Pretty soon paying before you eat is going to be a thing and we can thank these people for it. Not that I mind because I intend to pay for my meal anyway. But I think that's the only way to stop it!”