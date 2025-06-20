Viral video shows violent clash on Kedarnath Yatra route, men attack each other with sticks

A disturbing video from Uttarakhand has gone viral, showing a group of men violently clashing at a bus stand along the Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage route. Armed with sticks and rods, the men are seen attacking each other, triggering shock on social media. The footage, now viral on social media, captures men attacking each other with wooden sticks. (X/@UttarakhandGo)

The video, posted by X user @UttarakhandGo, was captioned: “Earlier, Indian pilgrims travelled to holy sites for peace and darshan, but nowadays we have goons going to Kedarnath and Badrinath with rods and sticks always ready for a fight.”

The footage, now viral on social media, captures men attacking each other with wooden sticks. Some of them cornered unarmed individuals and landed heavy blows in front of stunned bystanders.

According to a report by NDTV, this is not an isolated case. Several such incidents have reportedly occurred since the beginning of this year’s Kedarnath Yatra season. Police have arrested those involved in the viral clash.

Local authorities in Sonprayag, a key stop on the pilgrimage route, have used lathi charges to control crowds and restore order amid growing unrest. Officials say security is being increased along major points of the Yatra route.

The Kedarnath Yatra has seen massive footfall this year, with more than 1.14 million devotees visiting the temple since its doors opened on May 2.

2 killed in landslide on Kedarnath route

In a separate incident, two people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday morning after a landslide struck near Jungle Chatti on the Kedarnath trek route in Rudraprayag district. Officials said debris from the landslide swept several people into a deep gorge at around 11.20 am.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Kumar and Chandrashekhar, both palanquin porters from Jammu and Kashmir.

