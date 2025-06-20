Amusement park horror: Octopus ride seat snaps mid-spin in Maharashtra; one killed

A day of leisure at an amusement park turned tragic on Wednesday after a ride malfunctioned at Sayajiraje Park in Maharashtra's Solapur district, claiming the life of a 35-year-old man and leaving another seriously injured. The police has registered an FIR against the park's manager.(X)

According to a report by Times of India, Tushar Dhumal, a resident of Bhigwan in Pune district, died after one of the arms of the octopus-themed ride suddenly detached while operating at high speed. His friend, Vaibhav Rupnavar (30), suffered a serious head injury and underwent surgery at a private hospital in Akluj on Thursday morning.

According to police, the octopus ride, designed with multiple rotating arms, each fitted with four seats, was operating at full velocity when one of the arms broke away, the report added. A tourist captured the aftermath on video, showing bystanders and what appeared to be family members rushing to the scene to help.

Dhumal, who worked as an insurance agent, had visited the park with three friends. The group was occupying all four seats on one of the ride’s arms at the time of the incident. Both victims were taken to a nearby private hospital, where Dhumal was declared dead due to severe head trauma. Rupnavar remains under medical care for a critical head injury.

Ride operator blamed

Following the incident, Tushar Dhumal’s brother, Abhijeet Dhumal, lodged a complaint with Akluj police, alleging negligence and poor maintenance by the park's management. He also stated that the ride operator had increased the speed beyond safe limits, contributing to the failure, the report further added.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the park's manager, ride operator, and staff under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(A) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 125(B) (rash or negligent act causing grievous hurt), and 3(5) (act causing wrongful loss to others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

