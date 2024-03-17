'Crazy has no limit': Viral video showing bhindi samosa baffles the Internet. Watch

Samosa, a classic Indian snack, is loved by many across the world. The crispy outer covering, filled with spiced potatoes and served with sides of chutney, is absolutely delectable. While this dish has seen variations like chicken samosa or a vegetable samosa, have you ever come across a bhindi (okra) samosa? Recently, a street vendor was seen serving this combination, and it has irked many people. Snapshot of bhindi samosa being served. (Instagram/@Ishant)

A blogger named Ishant shared a video on Instagram showing this dish. The video begins with a man serving bhindi samosa with potato and chickpea curry, green chutney, and a few other spices on top. (Also Read: Pasta made in buttermilk confuses the Internet, people declare it 'unhealthy')

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the caption of the post, Ishant wrote, "Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai aap logo ne kya kabhi khaya hai bhindi samosa? (You must have eaten different kinds of samosas, but have you ever tasted bhindi samosa?)

Watch the video of this dish here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it gained more than 1.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. Several people were not happy with this combination. (Also Read: Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people)

How did Instagram users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "Crazy has no limit."

A second added, "You guys did not do good by doing all this with samosas."

"Why do they take everything good in life and make it bad?" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Oh God! The samosa looks delicious, but no bhindi, please."

"After watching this, brother, I stopped eating simple potato samosa," said a fifth.

A sixth joked, "When you ask mom for samosa, but there's leftover bhindi at home."

A seventh commented, "This is disgusting."

What are your thoughts on this bhindi samosa? Will you ever try eating it?