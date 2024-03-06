Pasta made in buttermilk confuses the Internet, people declare it 'unhealthy'

Italy is renowned for its delectable cuisine, especially pasta, a versatile dish that can be prepared in numerous ways with various sauces, vegetables, and meats. But have you ever considered making pasta with buttermilk? Recently, a street vendor was spotted preparing pasta with buttermilk, a culinary experiment that left many people disgusted. Snapshot of the pasta cooked in buttermilk. (Instagram/@suratstreetfood)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Surat Street Food'. In the caption of the post, the page mentioned, "Have you tried chaas (buttermilk) pasta?" (Also Read: 'Makes me sick in the stomach': Golgappe stuffed with fruits raises eyebrows. Watch)

The video demonstrates the preparation of this unique pasta recipe. It starts with the pasta being mixed in a vessel, followed by the addition of buttermilk and a variety of spices. The mixture is then cooked, and the finished dish is served on a plate.

Watch the making of this offbeat pasta recipe here:

This clip was posted three days ago. Since being posted, it garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes. After the video of this dish went viral, many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several were not happy with this creation. (Also Read: Momos chai to bhindi samosa: 7 fusion foods that baffled the Internet in 2023)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This is death a dish! Served in a styrofoam dish. You can not add cheese in chaas, it can cause diseases. For the community, kindly stop sharing such nonsense dishes and promote such food joints."

A second added, "Why are you promoting such dishes!"

A third said, "You managed to spoil two dishes together."

"This is so unhealthy. Why will anyone even make this dish? It can cause serious health issues. I hope someone takes serious action against such vendors. Be careful, people!" commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dish?