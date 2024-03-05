 'Makes me sick in the stomach': Golgappe stuffed with fruits raises eyebrows | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / 'Makes me sick in the stomach': Golgappe stuffed with fruits raises eyebrows. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 05, 2024 08:08 PM IST

A street vendor from Jaipur was seen making fruit golgappe. . Many people were not happy with this dish shared their reactions in the comments.

Whether you call it golgappa, puchka, pani puri or any other thing, the essence of this popular street food is that you have it with spicy mint water mixed with boiled potatoes and chickpeas. However, every now and then, there are several experiments with golgappas that leave people baffled. Recently, one such experiment has gone viral on social media. Wondering what it is? Well, a street vendor from Jaipur was seen making fruit golgappe. After the video of this dish went viral, it received numerous reactions. (Also Read: Street vendor makes mango pani puri, Internet calls it 'yuck')

Snapshot of the fruit golgappe being served in Jaipur, (Instagram/@jaipurhunger_stories)
This clip was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘jaipurhunger_stories’. It shows a man chopping fruits such as apples, pineapple, dragon fruit and more. Then he adds them to the small puris and tops them with flavoured yoghurt.

Take a look at the making of this fruit gol gappe here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were not happy with this dish and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Sima Aunty who? Bengaluru pani puri vendor forced to turn matchmaker, bizarre story goes viral)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Golgappe are emotions. Please don't play with them."

A second added, "Tried it last night. Not good at all. I won't recommend this. golgappe aloo or pani k sath hi theek hai. Ek piece khane k baad dusra nhi kha paoge (Tried it last night. Not good at all. I won't recommend this. Gol gappe is good with water and potatoes only. After eating one piece of this, you won't be able to have more.)"

A third commented, "This makes me sick in the stomach."

"After Maggi, people are now after patashe," said a fourth.

A fifth said, "God will not forgive you for this."

