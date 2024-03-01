Sima Aunty who? Bengaluru pani puri vendor forced to turn matchmaker, bizarre story goes viral

Marriages are made in heaven, it's said, but people on earth go through great lengths to find the right match. In this bizarre case from Bengaluru, a woman apparently turned to her local pani puri vendor to help her find a suitable match for her daughter. Let that sink in. An X thread detailing the incident has gone viral and is collecting various reactions from shocked netizens. An X user has shared her exchange with her local pani puri vendor turned match maker and it's going viral. (Representational Image)

X user Prakriti posted about her exchange with the pani puri vendor. She began her thread by mentioning visiting the local vendor and noticing a few women having a conversation with the vendor. Once they left, the pani puri seller shared details about the incident.

"They have asked him to find a a groom for their youngest daughter," she mentioned in one of her posts. She further added how the vendor tried to speak to one of his customers and got to know that he is a Software Engineer who earns 1.2 lakh per month. "Bhaiya asked him if he’s open to marriage proposals and he said yes… What’s going on?" she wrote in another tweet.

Things didn't quite go any further from this point. However, still convinced the pani puri vendor would be able to help them, the women asked him to look for someone else.

Prakriti added that the vendor is upset now because:

The Bengaluru shared details from her conversation with the pani puri seller. (X/@prakritea17)

The exchange ended on an even funnier note. “And he went on to say, ‘Agar kal bhi aakar puchne lag gaye toh main puch lunga pani puri wala kyu nahi chalega’ (If they ask again tomorrow, I will ask them why not a pani puri vendor?) You go bhaiya,” she posted.

Read the entire X thread below:

The tweets have collected thousands of likes and varied reactions from X users.

Here's how X users have reacted to the story:

A few, like this individual, shared how they have faced similar experiences.

"Hubby's junior, who studied in US and lived in Singapore was asked by immigration official in Hyderabad (or Bengaluru, I don't remember) if he was married as the officer was looking for a groom for someone. I was asked my age by a lady in Mumbai local train, she has a son," shared an individual.

"Now my mind is spinning: our fish vendor asked me recently if I'm married. Like, completely out of the blue!" wrote another.

Some posted comments about celebrity matchmaker and TV personality Sima Taparia.

"Imagine! The likes of Sima Taparia have to face competition from a pani puri wala. But honestly, pani puri stall is like an oasis in our concrete jungle where many come to quench their sweet, sour and tangy thirst," posted the X user.

"Does Sima aunty know?" asked another.

