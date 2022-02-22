Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘Siuuu’ as he reaches 400 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo is a name synonymous with records. From being the highest scorer in international men’s football to winning five Champions League titles, the Manchester United forward has seen it all in a glittering career. The 37-year-old has now bagged another record, however, this one isn’t related to football. Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram and shared a video to thank his fans.

“Hi guys, 400 million. Wow, what a number,” he exclaims in the video before saying “Siuuu”, which is his trademark goal celebration.

“What a moment for me. Without you, this won’t be possible. So, from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you,” he further says in the video.

“𝟒𝟎𝟎… 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬. #alwaystogether,” he captioned the video. The video has received from than 32 million views since being uploaded yesterday.

Watch the video below:

In September 2021, the Portugal captain had become the most followed person on Instagram with 237 million followers and in just a few months he has reached the milestone of 400. Ronaldo reached the milestone a day after his 37th birthday, which was on February 5.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, the second most followed person on Instagram is Kylie Jenner with 312 million followers and third on the list is Lionel Messi with 308 million.