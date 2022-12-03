Home / Trending / 'Crypto chaiwala': Harsh Goenka shares about a tea seller who accepts crypto

trending
Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:18 PM IST

Recently, the Chairman of RPG enterprises shared a picture of a ‘crypto chaiwala.’ This has caught the attention of many users.

ByVrinda Jain

Harsh Goenka often posts a variety of things. His social media account has an array of intriguing and insightful posts that keeps one engaged. In fact, many people also comment and share their thoughts on his Twitter. Recently, the Chairman of RPG enterprises shared a picture of a 'crypto chaiwala.' Yes, you read that right.

In the picture, you can see Kulhads and wooden stirrers neatly lined up on the makeshift table. Additionally, there was a little blackboard that stated "crypto accepted here," as well as a digital payment scanner. The man can be seen making tea in a large vessel. The post's caption read, "The new India."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 1100 times and has several comments as well.

One person in the comments said, "That's Agile and New India I think we are the fastest growing economy that is also moving in the right direction now!" A second person said, "One more Tea-seller is living his life ahead of time!" A third person wrote, "I think he must be a graduate in finance in real."

