CSK cheerleaders dance along with a fan sitting in audience. Watch

The 16th season of the Indian Primer League (IPL) has witnessed many jaw-dropping moments and nail-biting matches till now. Along with several such moments, an earlier video from a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match has taken social media by storm. The viral video shows CSK cheerleaders copying the dance steps of a man from the audience.

CSK cheerleaders dancing with a man from audience.(Instagram/@mr_idiot_kizhore)

The video was shared by Instagram user @mr_idiot_kizhore. It shows the CSK cheerleaders standing behind the fence. As they are dancing, a man from the audience gets up and grooves with them. When the cheerleaders notice him, they start dancing like the man. In the post's caption, the Instagram user wrote, "When cheerleaders follow you. Vibing alone, with these beauties."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 11 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "The best choreography ever I have seen." A second added, "Superb." "Bhai, you are great," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "He was their dance master." Several others have reacted using laughing emojis.