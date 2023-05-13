Home / Trending / CSK players Matheesha, Maheesh relish kothu parotta. Watch their reactions

ByVrinda Jain
May 13, 2023 03:30 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings players Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana were recently seen eating kothu parotta and chicken curry. Watch their reactions inside.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana were recently seen relishing some delicious kothu parotta. In a recent video shared by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings, you can see the two eating some kothu parotta and reacting to the dish.

CSK players Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana relish kothu parotta.
In the clip, both the cricketers are sitting in front of a table where kothu parotta is kept with some chicken curry. As both of them take a bite of these dishes, they seem to love the taste of it. Maheesh Theekshana can also be heard saying that this is his cheat meal.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over by over one lakh times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Tell me it is Kothu Roti. Who doesn't like that!!!" A second shared, "This is even my favourite too." "I love how Pathirana is smiling," shared a third. A fourth posted, "Mouth-watering."

© 2023 HindustanTimes
