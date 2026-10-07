Puri Jagannath airport gets final environmental clearance despite wildlife concerns
The proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Odisha’s Puri has received final environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
The proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Odisha’s Puri has received final environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, clearing a major hurdle for the greenfield project despite wildlife experts raising concerns over its potential impact on migratory birds and endangered marine species.
The airport, proposed in the Sipasarubali area of Puri district and just about 5 km from the Jagannath temple, will come up on 471.348 hectares, including 27.887 hectares of forest land.
The airport is planned to handle 4.6 million passengers annually in Phase-I, with an international facility proposed in the first phase itself, subject to regulatory approvals. Its capacity is envisaged to rise to 10.18 million passengers per annum in Phase-II and 16.69 million passengers per annum in Phase-III.
Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said the project had received both environmental clearance and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the ministry.
“Forest-related issues were also cleared. We are now awaiting the final approval from the ministry to proceed with the project,” Parida said.
Officials, aware of the development, said the state government is now awaiting a formal no-objection certificate from the ministry and will approach the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for approval to prepare the detailed project report (DPR).
The construction process will be taken up in coordination with the AAI and the state Transport department, Parida said.
Forest clearance and conditions
The ministry had earlier granted Stage-I, or in-principle, approval under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, for diversion of 27.887 hectares of forest land in the Puri Wildlife Division for the airport. The approval, based on the recommendations of the ministry’s Advisory Committee, came with 33 conditions, including compensatory afforestation over 29.939 hectares of non-forest land.
The committee, at its meeting on February 27, had directed the state government to ensure implementation of mitigation measures and recommendations emerging from impact assessment studies and a site-specific wildlife management plan prepared on the recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Zoological Survey of India.
WII flags bird strike, wildlife risks
The project, however, has faced strong environmental concerns. The WII had recommended that the airport proposal be rejected, citing its proximity to the existing Bhubaneswar airport, the Balukhanda-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary and the Chilika Ramsar site.
According to the WII assessment, as the project boundary is about 16 km from Chilika Lake, a wetland of international importance, the airport could pose a “catastrophic” risk to migratory bird populations and affect critical habitats of endangered marine species, including Olive Ridley turtles.
It also flagged the site’s location along migratory bird corridors forming part of the Central Asian Flyway, saying the proximity could increase the risk of bird strikes, posing a threat both to aviation safety and wildlife.
The WII cited international incidents to underline the danger. At Muan International Airport in South Korea, a bird strike involving migratory Baikal teals in December 2024 killed 179 people. At Bahir Dar International Airport in Ethiopia, a bird strike near Lake Tana in 1988 claimed 35 lives.
Despite the concerns, the project is being pushed as a major infrastructure and tourism initiative for Puri, as the current international airport in Bhubaneswar has reached its maximum potential and can’t be expanded horizontally any further due to human habitations around it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More