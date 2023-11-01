Customer replies ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ to Zomato’s message, company replies back with meme

Food delivery company Zomato took to Instagram to share a screenshot of their chat with a customer. It has since gone viral and accumulated numerous responses from people. Wondering why? Well, the chat features two memes, one is ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ and the other one is ‘Aayein’.

“Baigan,” wrote Zomato as the caption to the screenshot they shared on Instagram. The screenshot features a message between a user Ritik and Zomato. Ritik’s message reads, “I have ordered multiple dishes, want some cutomisations in one. Is it possible?” To this Zomato replies, “I will check this with the restaurant partner. Can you please tell me the name?” The customer’s response to this will leave you chuckling. He simply wrote, “Bhupendra Jogi.”

Take a look at Zomato’s Instagram post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated over 17,500 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram post:

An individual asked, “US me Zomato chalta hai? [Does Zomato operate in the US?]”

“Kaha kaha ghooma hai Zomato guy ne? [What all places Zomato guy has travelled?]” wrote another.

A third joked, “Aapka favourite subject konsa hai? [What is your favourite subject?]”

“What if Bhupendra Jogi is still confused about what’s going on?” remarked a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Zomato, you are too funny.”

