Cute bird 'fixes' blanket, buries face into pillow before going to bed. Watch

Videos in which cute little birdies take their humans by utmost surprise with their adorable behaviour, are always a delight to watch. This video posted on Instagram shows how a cute and colourful bird reacts when he is sleepy and thinks that it is time to go to bed. The way in which he signals his human about what he wants to do next might melt your heart.

The video opens to show the bird inching closer to the pillows at the place where the edge of the blanket is. The bird then proceeds to use his feet in order to lift the blanket up and snuggle up with his human right before going to sleep. “Mom, can we go to sleep now please? I'll help you fix the blanket,” reads the text inserts in the video.

“My sleepy baby. He loves to cuddle at night before going to sleep,” reads the caption of this adorable bird video. By the end of the video, the bird buries his head into the pillows and a text insert reveals how much he loves to do this because he finds pillows extremely comfortable.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on December 27, this video has garnered more than 21,000 likes. It has also garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop watching the video and admiring how cute the bird is.

“You better make him a bed right now,” posted an Instagram user. “Does he really? That is too precious. I'm falling head over heels for your little guy. He really is something...but you know that. Good night,” wished another. “Oh my gosh... that is the most adorable thing ever,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

