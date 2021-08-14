Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch

In today’s edition of cute animal videos that may make you smile and also make you say aww, here is a video showcasing the antics of two sea otter pups named Cooper and Watson. Shared on Instagram, the video has won people over. There is a possibility that it will win your heart too.

Shedd Aquarium shared the video showcasing the two animals that are residents of their establishment. “A little help sliding into the weekend from sea otter pups Cooper and Watson!” they wrote while sharing the video. In the next few lines, the aquarium described a fun fact about the sea otters. “Sea otters are in the same family as weasels and badgers. Can you see the resemblance when Watson stands up?” they explained. They also added that the “seen behind the scenes” video was captured by one of their animal care specialists named Christy.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared some eight hours ago, has gathered nearly 25,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Not fair. The cuteness isn’t fair to other animals,” wrote an Instagram user. “They just flop in,” shared another. “I love the way they so casually slide into the water,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

