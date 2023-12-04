Cyclone Michaung: X shares visuals of heavy rains and waterlogged roads

In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in numerous locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday, December 4. By December 5 in the late afternoon, the storm is predicted to make landfall in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu.

Police personnel on a road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on Sunday.(PTI)

As rain lashes in parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai is facing severe waterlogging. Many low-lying areas, like hospitals and residential areas, witnessed inundation. Workers from civic agencies worked to remove the standing water. (Also Read: 'Michaung' turns into ‘severe cyclonic storm’; heavy rainfall in Chennai)

As the water takes over the city, many took to X to share visuals of the current situation.

Check out a few videos here:

As per the latest update from IMD, the cyclone is "likely to move north-northwestwards, and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by today, 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."