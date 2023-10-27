Czech influencer drops $1 million in cash from helicopter. Here's why

Czech Influencer Kamil Bartoshek, who popularly goes by Kazma Kazmitch on social media, found an unusual way to give gifts to people who participated in a contest he organised. He invited the participants to gather in a huge field and dropped $1 million in cash from a helicopter. He also recorded the entire incident and shared it on social media.

The image is taken from the video shared by a Czech influencer. (Instagram/@kazma_kazmitch)

“The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1,000,000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured,” Kazma wrote as he shared the video.

Why did Kazma drop money from the helicopter?

The influencer recently released his film The One Man Show, reports Khaleej Times. As a part of its promotional campaign, he invited fans to crack a puzzle to get $1 million prize money. When everyone failed to decode it, the influencer came up with an unusual solution. He invited all the participants and dropped the cash prize from the air for them to pick up.

Take a look at this video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 9.3 lakh views. The post has also accumulated nearly 47,000 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say?

“I wonder how much each person collected,” reads a comment when translated into English from Czech. Another person added, “One can't fly over the city with a small drone, but is it okay to fly with an iron container with people gathered below?” A third commented, “The most elaborate and cool thing that happened so far.” A fourth wrote, “This is crazy.”

