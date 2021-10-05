Home / Trending / Dad strums guitar, sings a song for his baby. Watch heartwarming video
trending

Dad strums guitar, sings a song for his baby. Watch heartwarming video

Dad strums guitar and sings a beautiful song for his adorable baby. Screengrab
Dad strums guitar and sings a beautiful song for his adorable baby. Screengrab
Published on Oct 05, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

Videos of parents playing with their kids, showing them with affection are always interesting and heartwarming to watch. A recent inclusion to this list of feel-good videos is this clip of a father playing a beautiful song for his son on a guitar and singing along.

 

In the video, the baby can be seen lying quietly on the father's shoulders, listening to him singing. "Some wholesome content for your timeline. Daddy singing to Baby Evan. (Video: Travis Gibson Music / Tgibsonmusic)," reads the caption of the post that is shared along with multiple emoticons of musical notes, hearts and smilies.

Take a look at this beautiful video which might brin a smile to your face:

 

Since being shared, the post has been viewed by around over 11,000 netizens. It has also received a ton of appreciative comments.

"Aww! Just so precious! Cute baby," wrote an individual. "I haven't seen something this beautiful for a long time… thank you," remarked another. "Found tears watching this gorgeous dad and baby! So beautiful!" posted a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out