Dad surprises son at his 5th grade graduation. Video shows kid’s heart-melting reaction

A video of a dad surprising his kid by attending his 5th grade graduation ceremony was recently posted online. The video has not only won people’s hearts but left them emotional too. There is a chance that the video will have the same effects on you.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a blogger who goes by Calibornbree. The wonderful video is posted with a descriptive caption that explains how the dad flew in from another place to be there for his son.

“Every boy needs their DAD!! Da’kota our first born son graduated 5th grade! We will celebrate every victory! You can see how proud he was to walk on that stage! Even before he saw his dad! Covid has taken so much but this year my baby flourished! He is the sunlight in our darkness!” she wrote. In the next few lines she added, “Today his dad drove from Waycross Ga to Steamboat Springs co to see his baby graduate! You can see the shock in his eyes! I had to hold this secret! His dad was going to make this happen! And he did! Co-parenting wins!”

She also added more about her kids and their dad. “To add I love to call him little Tarzan! He loves to climb trees just like his dad! Tarzan and this song is something I play for them before they leave every year and before their first day of school. It has so much meaning to our little family,” she posted these sweet lines about her son and concluded her post.

We won’t reveal what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The way he hugs his dad,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bawling!! Good job mom & dad!! Congratulations lil man,” posted another. “Congratulations this is such a tear jerker, so so sweet,” expressed a third. “Your son is so beautiful! Thanks for sharing this sweet moment,” commented a fourth. “Can’t deal with HOW STINKING SWEET this video is,” shared a fifth.

