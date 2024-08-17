Dad's hilarious cat act gives daughter a peek into how life is with a fur baby. Watch viral video

Owning a cat can be an extremely rewarding relationship as cats can both calm you and provide an immediate outlet for some fun time. Cats like to explore on their own terms and are very affectionate with their owners and people they trust. Cats can be great pets whether you live in a big apartment or a tiny one. However, they can also be moody, especially when it comes to throwing things off shelves or scratching their humans. In a viral video on X, a father is seen hilariously attempting to convince his daughter not to bring a cat home by highlighting these not-so-adorable traits and his attempt is winning hearts online. The image shows a dad acting like a cat in front of his daughter. (Screengrab)

An X user Figen posted the video with a caption "Father of the year award goes to him. Trying to convince her daughter not to bring a cat home". In the video, the father is seen creating a mess by dropping things and making weird cat sounds so that he could convince his daughter not to bring a cat. The father decided to imitate a cat after his daughter asked him for a kitty as a pet. This funny video shows how far fathers go to make their point and entertain their families.

The video begins with a father sitting on a kitchen counter, pretending to be a cat, while his daughter watches. Without speaking, he looks at her and knocks a bowl off the kitchen counter. As the video goes on, he does even funnier things, including meowing loudly.

Take a look at the hilarious cat video here:

X user XMasterBot commented, "My cat is the best thing that ever happened to me. But I get it. Pets are a big responsibility. Good luck, Dad!".

A second user commented, "I appreciate this father for his convincing method.”

A third shared, “Accurate, cats are evil but so cute.”

This funny video was posted on August 15. Since then, the video has been getting viral, till now the clip has accumulated over six lakh views.

What are your thoughts on this video of a dad pretending like a cat?