Dad's reaction to meeting daughter after months will melt your heart. Watch

A video of a woman meeting her parents for the first time in nine months has left people emotional. The video, posted on Reddit, shows how the parents react as they open a door to see their daughter standing in front of them.

The image shows a daughter surprising her parents. (Reddit/@Soloflow786)

“Woman surprises her parents after 9 months studying abroad,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a woman standing in front of a house knocking on a door. Soon a couple comes outside and for a second they try to understand what is going on. As soon as they realise that it's their daughter at the door, they erupt in joy. What is even more amazing to watch is how the dad picks up his daughter to express his happiness at seeing her.

Take a look at this video of the reunion:

The video was posted two ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 37,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from netizens.

What did Reddit users say about this video?

“I love how the dad was tapping them both like he was making sure she was real,” posted a Reddit user. “I also love how he kinda nudged mom out of the way to get to her first and then stood there watching mom hug her forever!” added another. “She's definitely daddy's girl. This is too precious,” joined a third. “I love how he pushed past the mom to get to her first,” wrote a fourth.

