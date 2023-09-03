Sister can’t contain her excitement as she meets her brother after 7 years

A video of a sweet reunion between a brother and sister has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the caption of the post explains that they are meeting each other after seven long years. Brother and sister embrace each other as they meet after seven years apart. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “Emotional surprise reunion: This woman gets a surprise visit at work from her brother who she hadn’t been able to see in 7 years. He was living in the US while she was in Canada,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the sister working. A few moments later, she notices her brother standing outside and rushes to give him a hug. The duo goes on to embrace each other with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes.

Take a look at this sweet video of the brother-sister duo:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming reunion?

“Such a sweet moment,” expressed an Instagram user. “Wholesome and heartwarming,” commented another. “I love these types of reunions,” shared a third. “I love her expression of love and I love his tenderness,” posted a fourth. “Siblings are the real BFF,” wrote a fifth.