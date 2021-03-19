Dancers give an Irish twist to bhangra in this amazing video

Shamrock Bhangra, a dance group based in Ireland, has now won people's hearts with their latest performance. It shows the men giving a special Irish musical twist to the Punjabi dance form to celebrate St Patrick's Day. There is a possibility that the video will make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

Shared on the group’s official Instagram profile, the video features the dancers Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh and Kanwar Singh. They are seen dancing to music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation, reports RTE. The trio performed their socially distanced routine at Castletown House in Co Kildare.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of appreciative comments. “This is so lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant fusion, love this,” expressed another. “This is so cool,” said a third.

“Excellent, great job the members of Shamrock Bhangra. Always great to see them involved in these national events. Thank you to all involved and your families,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

