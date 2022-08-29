'Dancing Dad from US' lip-syncs to Allu Arjun's viral dialogue from Pushpa

If you frequent Instagram, you've probably seen videos of a man known as the ‘Dancing Dad from the US. ’ He enjoys dancing to Indian music and his videos keep going viral every now and then. According to his Instagram bio, the dad aka Ricky Pond is the father of four children in real life. He can be seen lip-syncing to and acting out a line from Allu Arjun's smash hit film Pushpa: The Rise in another video of his that has gone viral. In this recent share, he can be seen in a close-up frame instead of his usual one. The video has Ricky Pond lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue from this movie that had gone all kinds of viral and reiterates the name Pushpa Raj before going into the catchy, viral part of it.

“Pushpa. Here is something a little different, another attempt at a dialogue, how’d I do?” asks the caption to the video that has over 69,000 views on it so far and the numbers only keep going up. The movie that this dialogue is from, was released in December 2021 and featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Also featured actors Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.

Watch the video right here:

Posted a day ago, this video has over 8,000 likes on it so far.

“Welcome to Tollywood,” commented an Instagram user. “This is simply superb, greatly,” complimented another. “That is so brilliant,” shared a third.