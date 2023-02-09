Danish students dance to Tunak Tunak Tun, netizens want to 'join this party.' Watch

Many Indian songs are peppy, and one can't help but groove to them. And it's not only us who are dancing to these songs, but people worldwide enjoy Indian music. Many foreigners even share videos of them dancing to these energetic numbers. Now, a video of students from a Danish school has gone viral online for their choreography on Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi.

Students of Nordjyllands Idrætshøjskole (North Jutland Sports College), a sports college in Denmark, are seen dancing to this popular song in a video. As the song plays, a large group is grooving to it. This video was originally shared by @nihdk and later reshared by @thesurreymemes.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on January 30. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than six lakh people. The clip has also amassed several comments. Even the school shared a comment in the post and wrote, "Thanks for sharing. We use this song in our intro week at the school. It works because it makes people smile and laugh together. At NIH, we have a lot of different cultures. We have students from all over the world. Hope you enjoy this video and don't read to much into it."

Here are some of the other comments:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "I bet they're having fun more than their regular routine. Last step, though." A second person added, "Why does this look so fun, though." "This looks so much fun. I also wanna come to this party," said a third.