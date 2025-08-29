Search
Dar lag raha hai’: Pakistani TV reporter’s dramatic flood coverage goes viral

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 12:41 pm IST

Pakistani reporter Mehrunnisa’s dramatic Ravi River flood coverage went viral.

A Pakistani television reporter has become an unexpected internet sensation after her dramatic on-location coverage of floods near the Ravi River went viral, reminding many viewers of the iconic 'Chand Nawab' video from Karachi.

Pakistani reporter Mehrunnisa’s on-ground flood coverage near Ravi River.(@Anushayer/X)
Pakistani reporter Mehrunnisa’s on-ground flood coverage near Ravi River.(@Anushayer/X)

The journalist named Mehrunnisa was reporting from a boat as floodwaters surged around her. In the video, she appeared visibly shaken while describing the situation.

In the video, she is seen admitting on camera: “Mujhe bahut dar lag raha hai. Guys, please pray for us. I am very scared. Balance nahi ho raha hai. (I am very scared. Please pray for us. I can’t keep my balance.)”

The video, uploaded by her television channel on YouTube, has since spread rapidly across multiple social media platforms.

Also Read: Pakistani journalist getting washed away by raging floodwaters

Check out the video here:

Social media users praised her authenticity, calling the coverage “raw, real, and unfiltered.”

Others, however, found humour in her candid admission of fear, drawing comparisons to Chand Nawab, a Pakistani reporter who went viral years ago for his unpolished yet relatable reporting style at a railway station in Karachi.

Also Read: Pakistan flash floods: Horrifying videos show destruction; over 300 dead as towns submerged

Internet reacts:

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, quickly filled with memes, edits related to the video. Some users even applauded Mehrunnisa for continuing her reporting despite being frightened.

One of the users commented, “She is not the reporter; she is a victim.”

A second user commented, “She is not a reporter, she is an innocent content creator.”

A third user commented, “Another Chand Nawab moment”.

“New meme in the house, guys”, another commented.

Once again, the power of unfiltered human emotion in reporting has captured global attention.

What started as a straightforward flood update has now transformed into a viral sensation, sparking conversations and memes across social media.

