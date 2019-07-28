Today in New Delhi, India
Reporter stands in neck-deep water to report. Video receives mixed reactions

In the clip, the anchor is seen standing in neck-deep water with just his head sticking out.

it's viral Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reporter,Pakistan,Twitter
The reporter was reporting on rising levels of Sind river and its impact.(Twitter/@Saad612011)

Reporting may seem like an exciting job but it comes with its own set of challenges. There are times when reporters also go to extreme lengths, even putting themselves at risk, to cover a story. A video of a Pakistani journalist reporting on the flood situation of the country is one such example.

In the clip, the anchor is seen standing in neck-deep water with just his head sticking out while he reports on the situation. He seems unfazed by the flowing water around him and goes on to report about the impact of the rising water levels of the Sind river on its surrounding agricultural lands.

GTV News, the channel for which the journalist was reporting, took to YouTube to share the video. However, soon it caught people’s attention and now it’s being shared across various social media platforms.

The reporter’s out-of-the-box reporting received mixed reactions from people. There were many who applauded the reporter for his courage and praised his efforts. However, a few criticized him and commented that he shouldn’t risk his life for reporting a story.

“The gentleman has raised the level of reporting to a new level,” wrote a Twitter user while praising him. “for all we know he could be squatting down in knee deep water !!!!” wrote another expressing his suspicion. “Such reporting needs to be discouraged.. he can drown... wats wrong with media..,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the reporter’s way of reporting?

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:43 IST

