Daughter draws a hilarious portrait of mom, dad can’t stop laughing. Watch

Parents often showcase support for their kids’ artworks even when they find themselves in a tough, laughter-inducing spot. This video shared on Reddit shows exactly such an incident.

The video opens to show a little girl sitting with a sketchpad tucked closely to herself. Soon, she slowly moves the sketch towards the camera and removes her hand from it - albeit reluctantly to showcase the ‘masterpiece’ portrait of her mom she created. This reveals the extremely hilarious and cartoonish portrait that she has made of her mother. She realises that she might just be the butt of all jokes and gets up to leave the room. Her mother pulls her down and reassures her by saying, “It’s so nice!”

That is not all. What makes the video hilarious to watch is the reaction of the dad. Her dad, sitting on the other side of the room, is seen quite literally rolling on the floor, laughing. The father continues to laugh silently while the daughter innocently asks, “Why is daddy laughing?”

Watch the adorably hilarious video right here:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/unexpected around 18 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 49,000 likes and several reactions.

“Momma was trying SO hard to be positive and encouraging,” observed a Redditor. “If there’s anything that my parents ever taught me about kids, it’s that the hardest thing you have to do as a parent is keep a straight face,” commented another. “This is top notch parenting right here,” praised a third.

