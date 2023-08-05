Daughter gets special tattoo after dad’s Alzheimer's diagnosis. Watch his reaction

A video of an adorable moment between a daughter and her father has taken the internet by storm. It shows how she got an adorable tattoo for her father diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The image shows a daughter who got a tattoo as a tribute to her father diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

In a video shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement, you can see a daughter surprising her dad. She got a tattoo of a wave and her father’s birth year on her arm. The wave represents the time that the father-daughter spent while sailing. In the caption of the post, Good News Movement wrote, “Her dad received an Alzheimer's diagnosis when she was just 17. It's been difficult, to say the least. One day in class, she designed a tattoo, 2 waves to symbolize her and her dad, and their memories of sailing together. His fatherly love will never fade.”

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to four million times. Many even shared their reactions in the comments section.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “You are so kind to do that for your dad and yourself. My grandmother died of dementia and the little moments she remembered were priceless.” A second commented, “This made me cry so hard. What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful father.” A third posted, “My dad had dementia. He disliked tattoos when he had his wits. I have ‘just breathe’ on my collarbone and once dementia set in severely every time I'd see him he would trace the letters and smile. He was nonverbal the last couple years of his life but believe he knew who I was and that tattoo helped him.” "Sweet beautiful daughter, one can see and feel father welling up inside," expressed a fourth.

