Daughter shares funny video on how it is like to drive with dad

Have you ever driven a car with your dad sitting beside you in the passenger’s seat? Then there is a high chance you will relate to this video. A clip shared on Instagram shows a dad giving nonstop instructions to his daughter driving a car. There is a chance that the clip will leave you laughing out loud and even making you say ‘It’s so true’.

The image shows a woman driving with her father. (Instagram/@shivani.jha.142)

The video is posted by Instagram user Shivani Jha. “Itna darr kyun lagta hai inhe yaar [Why are they so afraid?],” she wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads “There’s a father scared for his life who can’t stop giving direction.” The clip then goes on to show how Jha’s dad keeps on giving her instructions on how to drive.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on May 6. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“My dad put an L board despite me having a permanent licence stating till the time I am not sure of your driving abilities this board stays here,” shared an Instagram user. “My father keeps his hand on the handbrake,” joined another. “Don't forget the brother who's gonna record these and have fun every moment father nag his daughter,” added a third. “In my case, it is my sister in your father's place,” wrote a fourth.

