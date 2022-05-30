Daughter surprises father by visiting him as he runs the Chicago marathon. Watch

When children start living far away from their parents, it becomes a moment of absolute joy for them whenever their kids come back to visit. That is exactly what can be seen in this one video that has gone viral after being shared by a user named @ambularnelson3 on TikTok. She travelled across the country to surprise her father as he was running the Chicago marathon, and he was ecstatic.

Even though the poster resides in San Diego, she was able to witness her father run a marathon in Chicago! She reveals how she surprised her father on his special day in a touching video. A view of a Chicago city street leads to the video. Several groups of marathon runners pace gradually by the camera, while people support them from the wings.

The father then emerges, sprinting towards the camera. He has a focused expression on his face at the start, as he concentrates on his stride. However, when he sees his daughter, he promptly breaks into a huge grin. As he nears his daughter, he points at her and speeds up. With a pleased smile, the father then sprints away, waving farewell - till the marathon is over.

Take a look at the heartwarming video right here:

It was reshared by the official Instagram page of Sports Centre on May 19 and has received over 4.2 million views. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't get enough of the adorable moment between father and daughter.

“Dad hit that turbo speed after he saw his daughter,” joked an Instagram user. “That gave him more power,” wrote another. “I love this,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet surprise from the daughter to her father?