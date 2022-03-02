David Warner and Dwayne Bravo dance to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey song

Australian cricketer David Warner is someone who is known to entertain his fans by dancing to latest songs or enacting dialogues on his Instagram account along with his wife and kids. Warner had been creating many videos on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise movie. This time he has danced to the latest song from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. And he is joined by West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo who has also grooved to the same song. The videos of the cricketers will definitely leave you entertained.

Warner nails the hook step of the song Maar Khayegaa perfectly in his Instagram video uploaded yesterday. He has even added a filter to his eyes to make them look cold and scary just like Akshay’s character in the movie. The video has already received more than three million views.

“How did I go,” he captioned the video and also tagged actor Akshay Kumar.

Watch the Instagram Reel of David Warner below:

People were all praise for Warner’s dance and wanted him to try his luck in movies.

“Akshay paji is waiting to sign a movie with you,” an Instagram user commented on Warner’s video. “Next bollywood star. Directors please note the name Warner. Include him in your next movie,” commented another.

Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo, also shared his video of dancing to the song a day ago to which Warner had also commented.

“Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar, had some fun doing this power hit!” he captioned the video tagging the Bollywood superstar. The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times so far.

Watch Dwayne Bravo’s video below:

“Haha I was about to do this one lol too good,” Warner commented on Bravo’s video. “Amazing big brother,” said another.

Akshay Kumar’s latest movie Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release on March 18 and its first song Maar Khayegaa is becoming a chartbuster with its catchy tune and hook step.

Who do you think danced better on the Bachchhan Paandey song, David Warner or Dwayne Bravo?