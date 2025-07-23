Days before death, 'Atheist Krishna' texted Bengaluru woman from hospital: ‘Miracle if I survive'

Popular digital creator Krishna, who went by ‘Atheist Krishna’ on X and was known for his humorous Photoshop edits and memes, died due to complications from pneumonia on Wednesday. Fellow creators and popular social media handles shared that the Hyderabad resident died following weeks of illness. The Hyderabad-based digital artist was known for his satirical posts and memes but mostly for Photoshop edits.(X/@Atheist_Krishna)

A Bengaluru woman, who knew the digital creator, shared screenshots from her conversations with him, days before his death. The X user @nainaverse said that Krishna had sent her a message on July 10 informing her that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia and would need a miracle to survive.

"Woke up to the terrible news of @Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needs to be operated. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, “It would be a miracle if I survive this.” I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Just yesterday i couldn’t wait and pinged him. Gone too soon," she added.

The woman also shared screenshots from their WhatsApp conversations where Krishna told her that he had contracted an infection and water was detected in his lungs, sharing pictures from his hospital bed. "All will be well, stay strong," she told him.

A day before his death, the Bengaluru resident reached out to him again, asking for an update on his health, but received a response from his brother the next day, who informed her that Krishna passed away in the early morning hours.

Who was Atheist Krishna?

The Hyderabad-based digital artist was known for his satirical posts and memes, but mostly for Photoshop edits, which included restoring photographs of social media users' parents and grandparents.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated his creative work. “Some of my friends follow your content and show me the incredible work you do with Photoshop to bring smiles to people’s faces. I recently showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister, and he had a hearty laugh. Keep spreading joy with your clean and honest humour," Kumar had said to him in a personal video message.