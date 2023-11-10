Deaf and blind dog uses sound buttons to call pooch brother to drink water

A video of a deaf and blind dog's unusual way of communicating was shared on social media. The clip shows a dog named Aston using sound buttons to ask for water from his pet parent and also call his pooch brother from the next room. What is impressive is how the dog patiently waits for his brother to join him in drinking water.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to Aston. “Aston continues to amaze me with his button communication. Deaf and blind dogs are capable of more than you could ever imagine,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

The next few lines describe the moment shown in the video. “Aston, a white and tan dog, presses large colourful buttons with textures on top. He says: 'water' then 'Dax' then 'water' again. Then Aston and Dax, a blue heeler mix, drink water from the same bowl at the same time.”

Take a look at this heartwarming dog video:

The video was shared a month ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 7.4 lakh views. The video has also received more than 87,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say?

“Why would the dog have to ask for water? They should have a full water bowl available to them at all times, whether you are there or not,” questioned an Instagram user. To which, Aston’s pet parent replied, “Of course, Aston always has access to water. He likes to use his water button to request cold water from the fridge instead of room temperature water.”

Another posted, “Ashton is so incredible. I’m his number one fan and I don’t care who I have to fight to maintain my status.” A third added, “Omg! That’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen!” A fourth wrote, “These dogs that use buttons have always totally impressed me, but Aston using them is beyond incredible. He makes my heart happy with every post I see of him. You're such a good person to make his life so full of wonder, love and learning.”

