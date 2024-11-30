Deepinder Goyal has a 30 update days after 20 lakh chief of staff demand caused an uproar

In an unexpected twist, Zomato has introduced a limited-time special offer for its Zomato Gold membership, following a storm of online reactions to a recent job post by CEO Deepinder Goyal. While Goyal’s Chief of Staff vacancy caused a stir online due to its unusual requirements, Zomato is now offering customers a chance to grab a six-month Zomato Gold membership for just ₹30. Deepinder Goyal launched a weekend Zomato Gold offer after his ₹ 20 lakh job posting sparked debate. (Instagram/deepigoyal)

This deal, however, is only available for this weekend, so customers will need to act fast.

A weekend special

Zomato took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the offer with users, accompanied by a cheeky caption: "Special offer for this weekend by Chief of Marketing Staff." The accompanying image humorously stated, "Update from CEO: No need to pay us ₹20 lakh. Just pay ₹30 for 6 months of Zomato Gold."

The reference to the ₹20 lakh figure plays on the earlier controversy surrounding Goyal's job post for a Chief of Staff, where candidates were reportedly asked to pay an “opportunity fee” of ₹20 lakh and would not be paid for the first year.

While the job post sparked an online debate, Goyal later clarified that applicants would not be required to pay the exorbitant fee. Zomato’s latest promotional offer serves as a playful and light-hearted response to that earlier discussion.

About Zomato Gold?

The Zomato Gold offer is open to all users of the Zomato app. It provides free delivery on orders over ₹199 from restaurants within a 7 km radius, along with up to 30% off at over 20,000 partner restaurants across India. Customers can spot participating restaurants by looking for the gold label on the restaurant cards in the app. However, free delivery does not apply at some restaurants that handle their own delivery services.