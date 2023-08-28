Deer uses zebra crossing to cross a road in Japan, video goes viral

A video of a deer crossing the road in Japan has gone viral on Instagram. What is impressive to watch is that the deer expertly uses a designated zebra crossing to navigate the road safely. Deer carefully crossing the road using the designated zebra crossing in Japan.(X/@TansuYegen)

“A deer in Nara, Japan, patiently waits for traffic to halt before crossing,” wrote Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN while sharing a video on the micro-blogging platform. The video opens to show a deer waiting patiently at a zebra crossing for the traffic to halt. As the video progresses, a driver stops the car, ensuring the deer’s safe passage across the road.

Watch the video of deer crossing the road in Japan below:

The video was shared on August 26. It has since accumulated over 7.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a deer:

“The deer was at a crosswalk. It had the right t way!” posted an individual.

Another expressed, “Even bowed its head as a thank you.”

“Humans need to learn from animals!” remarked a third.

A fourth exclaimed, “What a smart deer!”

“I guess the fact that the deer bows to the car that has stopped and crosses the street is something they learn from the behavior of Japanese people,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this viral video of a deer?

