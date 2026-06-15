Delhi founder explains why he spends 30,000 a month on a personal trainer: 'If I can afford it, then why not?'

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion on personal health spending after revealing that he pays ₹30,000 a month on a personal trainer. Taking to LinkedIn, Rohan Dhawan, founder of business consultancy firm UAbility, shared that his decision to hire a high-end fitness coach left one of his uncles deeply concerned.

The founder contrasted his fitness spending with his uncle’s healthcare expenses. (LinkedIn/Rohan Dhawan)

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“I pay ₹30,000 a month to a personal trainer and one of my uncles have aged 2 years worrying about it,” Dhawan wrote. He shared that his uncle questioned why he would spend so much money on a trainer when a gym membership could cost as little as ₹2,000 a month. He said that his uncle reacted as if he were “burning the money” and suggested he work out on his own instead.

“The moment he got to know this, he looked at me like I'd told him I was burning the money and said: ‘Beta, itna paisa? Khud nahi kar sakta gym mein? Public gym mein ₹2000 ka membership lo na’,” Dhawan recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the founder contrasted his fitness spending with his uncle’s healthcare expenses. He said the 64-year-old family member lives with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic knee issues and long-term back problems. He also shared that his uncle spends around ₹20,000 a month on medication and another ₹8,000 on physiotherapy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the founder contrasted his fitness spending with his uncle’s healthcare expenses. He said the 64-year-old family member lives with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic knee issues and long-term back problems. He also shared that his uncle spends around ₹20,000 a month on medication and another ₹8,000 on physiotherapy. {{/usCountry}}

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“That man is 64. Type 2 diabetes. Blood pressure. Knees that don't bend below 90 degrees. A back that's been ‘throwing out’ for 2 decades. He spends ₹20K a month on medications and ₹8K on a physiotherapist who isn't really fixing anything,” he wrote.

The entrepreneur argued that investing in fitness during one’s younger years could help reduce health-related expenses later in life. “I've been lifting for 11 years. The last three with the same coach - former competitive bodybuilder, watches my form, adjusts my macros, texts me at 6 AM if I miss a session. Keeps me healthy. And if I can afford it, then why not?” Dhawan wrote.

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“This is the script that broke our parents' generation. Frugality is virtue. Health is always the line item that can wait. Save a few thousand a month for forty years and pay for it with everything that matters after sixty,” he said, adding that he would rather spend ₹30,000 on a trainer in his 30s than spend the same amount on hospital bills in his 50s.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’)

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, with many users weighing in on the debate around preventive healthcare versus medical treatment.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Also the big difference is control and autonomy. Today you are choosing to hire a trainer for 30k but if on account of poor health, one ends up in a hospital, zero control, zero autonomy. We do as the doctors say and we spend what ever billing gets generated. Better to take control now than to be at the mercy of docs and hospitals later.”

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“It's also the same with food and hiring a cook. I know people who will eat stale food stored in a fridge and microwaved because they don't want to pay a second cook to come in the evening and cook fresh - something I always do. I get the same reactions from people junking out on all sorts of makeshift meals because I pay my cooks generously,” commented another.

“Everyone comes with a context, and we can't shame anyone for what they believe in. While the logic is right, I understand where the person in picture is coming from :) Not everyone might be able to spend 30k in growing years :) a true story too,” wrote a third user.

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“paying to the coach is not an expense its an investment, its high time people need to come out of this mentality, infact a fitness coach is way better than a doctor, he is literally safeguarding you to not end up in a hospital and then run in circles of taking medication and further fighting with the side effects of those medicines.....they dont mind paying heavy hospital bills than paying someone who is qualified to help them improve their lives,” said another.