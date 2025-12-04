Delhi founder proudly shares brother’s first 9,000 income from YouTube: 'Everyone used to laugh at him'

Few moments are as special as seeing a loved one succeed after giving their all. A Delhi-based founder experienced just that when his younger brother finally earned his first ₹9,000 from YouTube after years of hard work. Ajeet, founder of Opensox.ai, shared his brother’s achievement on X (formerly Twitter).(Pexels/Representational Image)

Ajeet, founder of Opensox.ai, posted the screenshot online, showing his younger brother sending him proof of the credited amount. “You chuub,” the brother wrote jokingly along with the screenshot.

“My younger brother has been working hard for the last 4 years to see this day,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

In his post, Ajeet reflected on the days when his brother used to share every idea and dream with him, despite people around them doubting him. “I was the only one he had to talk to about his dreams,” the founder wrote.

“Still remember when everyone used to laugh at him, and I was the only one he had to share things about his dreams,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

The post quickly drew attention, with users commenting on the mix of humour, pride, and emotional satisfaction.

Many users recalled their own journeys and the importance of having someone to support dreams, even when others laughed.

One of the users commented, “Happy for him,ik from my personal experience too that people criticise without any point if someone makes YouTube videos. But getting rewarded after working so hard is 100% worth it.”

A second user commented, "Wow man, it's the reward for all the hard work he had done during these past few years, all the best to him."

“This is the anti-leverage story nobody talks about. Most people get rich slowly through repetition and consistency, not the one viral moment. Your brother had an audience of one who believed in him when it mattered most. That's actually the infrastructure,” another user commented.